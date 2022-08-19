Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens points machine Tommy Makinson scored two tries, kicked five conversions and two penalties

Betfred Super League St Helens (20) 38 Tries: Makinson 2, Welsby, Lussick, Bennison, Davies Goals: Makinson 7 Hull KR (0) 12 Tries: Linnett, Tate, Barley

Tommy Makinson claimed a 22-point haul as Super League leaders St Helens maintained this season's 100 per cent home record by seeing off Hull KR.

Makinson got the scoreboard ticking with the first try and added another, while Jack Welsby, Joey Lussick, Jon Bennison and Ben Davies crossed too.

Danny McGuire's Rovers were 20-0 down at the break- and all but out of it.

But they did rally well with second-half tries for Kane Linnett, Will Tate and teenage debutant Connor Barley.

More to follow.

St Helens: Hopoate; Makinson, Hurrell, Davies, Bennison; Welsby, Lomax; Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Bell, Batchelor, Wingfield.

Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Paasi, Royle.

Hull KR: Coote; Barley, Keinhorst, Tate, Hall; Lewis, Milnes; Storton, Litten, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Vete, Maher, Laulu-Togagae, Fishwick.

Referee: Chris Kendall (RFL)