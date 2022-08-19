Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bevan French now has 27 tries for Wigan in 2022

Betfred Super League Wigan (24) 52 Tries: French 3, Cust 2, Smith, Bibby, Pearce-Paul, Farrell Goals: Smith 8 Toulouse (0) 6 Tries: Russell Goals: Hankinson

Toulouse's Super League survival hopes were dealt a significant blow by a rampant Wigan that edged closer to a top-two finish in the table.

The French side were four points adrift at the bottom before the game and this loss and Wakefield's victory means they must win their three remaining games.

Wigan bounced back resoundingly from the shock loss at Wakefield last week, helped by Bevan French's hat-trick.

Matty Russell's try was a rare bright note on a tough night for Toulouse.

Sylvain Houles' side could mathematically be relegated by fellow French side Catalans Dragons on Thursday.

Wigan, who have Huddersfield lurking three points behind with three games to go, take on rivals St Helens in the first game of the Bank Holiday double-header next week.

Matt Peet's side were perhaps as tough a test for Toulouse to have to tackle in the desperate need for points, given their chastening result at Wakefield last weekend and the push for the play-offs.

The Cherry and Whites spared no mercy for the visitors, cutting loose early on from a scrum play to release French for his opener, and they ran amok from there.

Cust dummied through for his score, Kaide Ellis slipped a perfect pass to Harry Smith, and Jake Bibby had the gas to pull away from the defence for a fourth try before the break.

French added back-to-back scores to bring up the treble, the first supporting a Jai Field break and the second swooping on an error.

Kai Pearce-Paul continued his fine season with a score, while Cust's second and Liam Farrell's effort, after Russell went in against his old club, brought up the 50.

Wigan: Field; French, Bibby, Pearce-Paul, Miski; Cust, Smith; Singleton, O'Neill, Byrne, Farrell, Bateman, Partington.

Interchanges: Mago, Ellis, Shorrocks, McDonnell.

Toulouse: Hankinson; Marcon, Jussaume, Armitage, Russell; Gigot, Albert; Navarrete, Peats, Alvaro, Stefani, Pezet, Marion.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Puech, Cunningham, Belmas.

Referee: Tom Grant.