Connor Wrench has scored seven tries for Warrington Wolves this season, including two against Toulouse

Warrington outside back Connor Wrench will be out of action for around nine months after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 20-year-old sustained the injury during the 32-18 win against Toulouse Olympique on 11 August.

Wrench had broken through into the Warrington first team this season, making 14 appearances this term.

"The club is fully behind Connor in every step of his recovery," the Wire said in a statement on their website.