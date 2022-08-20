Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Lovodua and Manu Ma'u would be in contention for Fiji and Tonga's World Cup squads respectively

Hull FC back-rower Manu Ma'u and hooker Joe Lovodua will miss the rest of the Super League season with a broken arm and knee ligament injury respectively.

Tonga international Ma'u, 33, played his 64th and final game for Hull in Friday's defeat by Wakefield, as he will join Catalans Dragons for 2023.

Fiji international Lovodua, 24, played 25 games in his first season, and has damaged his medial cruciate ligament.

Both players are major doubts for the World Cup, which starts on 15 October.

"We've had zero luck; Manu broke his arm and Joe looks like he's done a cruciate ligament," Hull boss Brett Hodgson told BBC Radio Humberside.

"Our personnel is battered and bruised at the moment, we don't have much coming back either, so we just have to roll our sleeves up."

Hull are already without several significant members of their squad, including centre Josh Griffin and full-back Jake Connor, plus long-term absentees Carlos Tuimavave (Achilles), Andre Savelio (knee) and Joe Cator (Achilles).