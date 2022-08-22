Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lachlan Coote scored nine tries in 17 appearances for Hull KR this season

Hull KR full-back Lachlan Coote has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a third concussion this year.

The 32-year-old had to go off in the defeat against former side St Helens on Friday.

"We need to look after him and make sure he's alright," interim coach Danny McGuire told BBC Radio Humberside.

"It's frustrating for Lachlan because his first year at the club has been very stop-start."

Rovers have three matches left this season and are unlikely to make the Super League play-offs.