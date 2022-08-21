Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Cornwall produced a solid first-half showing to lead 12-6 at the break

Cornwall suffered an eighth-straight League 1 defeat despite a valiant showing against Oldham on Sunday.

The Choughs scored the first two tries and led 12-6 at the break at Penryn, only for the Roughyeds to fight back to claim a 32-12 win.

The result, coupled with Hunslet's 38-12 defeat by Swinton Lions, means Oldham's play-off destiny is in their own hands.

Cornwall, in their inaugural season, remain second-bottom.

After a cagey opening 28 minutes in which Oldham were not at their best, full-back Liam Whitton gave the home side a deserved lead.

With Oldham's penalty count rising, six minutes later Joe Purcell nipped through to touch down the second before adding his second goal to make it 12-0.

The turning point came as the siren sounded when skipper Martyn Ridyard sent Dom Newton through to reduce the arrears under the posts, with Ridyard's kick making it 12-6.

It was all square four minutes after the interval as James Thornton crashed over between the uprights, with Ridyard sending over the extras.

With hooker Sean Slater in the bin for Oldham, the hosts pushed to regain their lead but Chris Chard lost possession close to the line while another surge was stopped just short.

The visitors made them pay moments later after Slater's return as they ran the ball on the last, allowing Connor Carr to stretch for the line to make it 16-12.

Slater extended the lead on 68 minutes as he sniped away from dummy half to nip over, with Ridyard's goal making it 22-12.

The game was up when Callum Cameron dived over for a similar score with four minutes remaining and, after Ridyard added two more points, there was still time for Owen Restall to race over in the corner before the hooter sounded.

With two games remaining in the race for the play-offs Oldham are two points adrift of Hunslet, who they host in their final fixture.