Brad Dwyer is Hull FC's fourth signing for next season

Hull FC have signed Leeds Rhinos hooker Brad Dwyer for the 2023 season.

The 29-year-old is the second Rhinos player to agree a deal with the Black and Whites for next season after centre Liam Sutcliffe.

Dwyer has scored 34 tries in 118 appearances since joining from Warrington in 2018.

Meanwhile, fellow hookers Danny Houghton, 33, and Joe Lovodua, 25, have had their contract options for next year taken up.

Houghton made his debut for the club in 2007 and has made over 400 appearances for his hometown club, while Fiji international Lovodua is in his first season in Super League.

Head coach Brett Hodgson told the club website: external-link "Brad is an astute acquisition for us for next season and I'm already looking forward to what he can bring to the group.

"He can be a good foil for someone like Houghton who delivers real quality and consistency in his defensive work and distribution, whilst Brad can bring pace and flair.

"We can also utilise Lovodua in there who is tough and carries a powerful running game, whilst his fantastic ability to slot into multiple positions is a genuine asset for us as we have seen this season."