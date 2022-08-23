Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Warrington's Toby King has spent the past two months on loan at Huddersfield

Wigan Warriors have signed Warrington Wolves centre Toby King on a season-long loan deal for 2023.

He will follow former team-mate Mike Cooper, who signed for Wigan for 2023, only to then bring forward his exit.

The 2019 Challenge Cup final winner, 26, who has three runners-up medals, is the younger brother of ex-Warrington forward George King, now at Hull KR.

"It's an area we looked to strengthen. We look forward to getting the best out of him," said Wigan coach Matt Peet.

"It's an opportunity that is exciting - getting him back firing. He's a genuine centre, competes hard and combines size and pace with good ball skills."

King has spent the past two months on loan at home-town club Huddersfield in a swap deal for Jake Wardle.

The arrangement was to be reviewed at the end of the season for King, who still has two years left on his Wire contract - but Wigan have stepped in to make the signing.

King, who came through Warrington's academy, has scored 52 tries for Wire, but has only featured six times since Daryl Powell's arrival at the Halliwell Jones.

Wigan currently stand second in Super League, with three games of the regular season left, three points ahead of Huddersfield - and 18 ahead of 10th-placed Warrington, who are now just about safe from the threat of relegation.