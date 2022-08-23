Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Hood will now miss the remainder of the Super League season

Wakefield Trinity's Liam Hood has been banned for three games for a shoulder charge during their win at Hull FC.

Hood, who also scored a try in Friday's 26-12 victory, was found guilty of a grade D offence and will now miss the rest of the season.

A tribunal also rejected Wakefield's appeal against a similar ban imposed on Kelepi Tanginoa.

He was charged with Grade C dangerous contact following their match against Wigan Warriors on 12 August.

Wakefield are next in action at home to Hull KR on Thursday.