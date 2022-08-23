Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Garratt started in the front row in four of his six appearances for Hull KR, coming off the bench in his first two appearances.

Hull KR have released forward Tom Garratt from his contract by mutual agreement.

The 27-year-old joined the Robins ahead of 2022 from Dewsbury Rams and made six appearances for the club this season.

He has not made an appearance since their 34-18 thrashing of Warrington Wolves on 1 April, however, having seen specialists due to suffering from concussion-related issues.

"Tom leaves with the best wishes of everyone," a club statement said.