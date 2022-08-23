RugBee: Rugby League World Cup 2021 mascot designed by nine-year-olds
The mascot for this year's Rugby League World Cup is RugBee, which was created by two nine-year-olds.
The bee will be at every one of the games held in England between 15 October and 19 November.
More than 2,000 entries to design the mascot were submitted, with creations by two schoolboys combined in RugBee.
The chosen designs were by James Hanley from St Joseph's Primary in Halifax and Samuel Liptrot from Cavendish Community Primary in Manchester.
RugBee was revealed at Old Trafford, where the men's and women's finals will be played in a double header on 19 November.
Hosts England kick off the men's tournament against Samoa at St James' Park in Newcastle on 15 October, while the women's team begin their campaign against Brazil at Headingley in Leeds on 1 November.
