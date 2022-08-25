Fouad Yaha edged closer to 100 Catalans tries with his treble

Betfred Super League Toulouse (8) 14 Tries: Hankinson, Ashall-Bott Goals: Hankinson 3 Catalans (12) 24 Tries: Yaha 3, Dudson, May Goals: May 2

Toulouse Olympique were relegated from Super League in their first season at the top level, as Catalans Dragons won the derby to secure a play-off spot.

Fouad Yaha's hat-trick set the platform as Catalans dominated down the left side but Chris Hankinson cut the deficit for Toulouse with a try.

Gil Dudson and Tyrone May crossed to take the game away from the hosts, who faltered as their fate became clear.

Olly Ashall-Bott scored a late try to give the home fans some rare cheer.

Having started the round six points adrift at the bottom with three games to go, this result made it impossible for Toulouse to stay up - although Wakefield's win over Hull KR ensured any result was academic.

Fans made a big effort to turn out from both sides for this second French derby of the season, but Sylvain Houles' side were unable to match their enthusiasm and deliver a performance to please.

Their campaign has seen highs, such as wins over Leeds and St Helens, but having reeled in nearest-placed rivals Wakefield with a victory at Magic Weekend, they were unable to maintain that momentum and ran out of steam in their bid to stave off relegation.

Their try was a fortuitous award because Hankinson looked to have been unable to ground the ball, while other opportunities went begging, even with the Dragons twice down to 12 after sin-binnings for Tom Davies and Josh Drinkwater.

This was a welcome two points for Catalans who had lost five of their past seven matches, notably ensuring they cement their place in the top six.

Next in terms of targets is holding on to fourth, with next opponents Leeds Rhinos just three points behind with two to play.

Yaha finished off three superb tries, created by Sam Tomkins and Matt Whitley's superb cut-out ball service out wide, while Dudson and May's scores were more close-range in nature.

It certainly was not vintage Dragons fare, but the result was the most important thing for a relieved Steve McNamara.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott; Bergal, Armitage, Marcon, Schaumkel; Albert, Hankinson; Alvaro, Peats, Navarrete, Dixon, Stefani, Cunningham

Interchanges: Pelissier, Belmas, Puech, Sangare

Catalans: Tomkins; Davies, Whare, Laguerre, Yaha; May, Drinkwater; Napa, Da Costa, Seguier, J. Chan, Whitley, Garcia

Interchanges: Langi, Goudemand, Dudson, Rouge

Referee: Liam Moore.