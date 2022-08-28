Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mitieli Vulikijapani races in to score Hull FC's fourth try in a convincing win over Toulouse.

Betfred Super League Hull FC (24) 38 Tries: Barron 2, Gardiner, Vulikijapani 2, Longstaff, Lane Goals: Connor 5 Toulouse (0) 12 Tries: Armitage, Bergal Goals: Hankinson 2

Hull ran in seven tries on their way to a first win in five Super League games, at the expense of relegated Toulouse.

Harvey Barron scored twice in the opening 15 minutes, before Will Gardner touched down on his home debut.

Mitieli Vulikijapani showed good pace to race away for Hull's fourth as they took a 24-0 lead into the break.

Toulouse hit back through Guy Armitage and Ilias Bergal, but Ellis Longstaff, Jordan Lane and Vulikijapani's second confirmed a deserved Hull victory.

The French side were relegated after one season in Super League following their defeat against fellow French side Catalans Dragons on Thursday.

Despite recording impressive wins over Leeds and St Helens this season, Sylvain Houles' side could not put together a run of form good enough to remain in the division.

Hull enter into the final stages of the 2022 campaign unable to reach the play-offs and came into the match having beaten Toulouse on two occasions already this season.

Those two victories saw Brett Hodgson's Airlie Birds put a cumulative 78 points past their opponents, with Toulouse managing just 18 in response.

Hull round-off their season with a derby against city rivals Hull KR next Saturday, with Toulouse travelling to league leaders St Helens ahead of their relegation to the Championship.

Hull FC: Connor; Litten, Scott, Vulikijapani, Barron; Smith, Gale; Sao, Johnstone, Taylor, Lane, Longstaff, Gardiner.

Interchanges: Balmforth, Laidlaw, McNamara, Satae.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott; Schaumkel, Armitage, Marcon, Bergal; Hankinson, Cunningham; Navarettte, Peats, Alvaro, Peyroux, Bretherton, Paulo.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Belmas, Hansen, Sangare.

Referee: Aaron Moore.