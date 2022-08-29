Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ethan Ryan's double took his tally for the season to nine

Betfred Super League Hull KR (20) 38 Tries: Tate, Hall, Sims, Storton, Fishwick, Ryan 2 Goals: Milnes 5 Wigan (6) 28 Tries: Partington, O'Keefe, Bibby, Halsall, McDonnell Goals: O'Keefe 4

Hull KR held out for victory over a much-changed Wigan Warriors.

Wigan named seven debutants and fell behind in the opening two minutes when Will Tate crossed for the hosts.

Ryan Hall, Korbin Sims and Matthew Storton added to that early score, with Ollie Partington replying for Wigan.

Zach Fishwick and Ethan Ryan (2) went over for the home side after the interval and Ben O'Keefe, Jack Bibby, Sam Halsall and James McDonnell for the visitors, who finished strongly.

Despite St Helens losing to Wakefield, defeat for Wigan ended their slim hopes of finishing top of the regular season table.

Hull KR interim coach Danny McGuire will lead the side for the final time before Willie Peters takes over for 2023 when they finish the season with a derby at cross-city rivals Hull FC on Saturday.

The visitors had trailed 38-12 with just 12 minutes left on the clock but debutant prop Jack Bibby's score kicked off a flurry of late tries for Matt Peet's youthful outfit.

They will likely go with a similar squad for their final game of the regular season against Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Hull KR: Laulu-Togaga'e, Ryan, Wood, Tate, Hall, Minchella, Milnes, Maher, Parcell, King, Sims, Linnett, Storton.

Interchanges: Vete, Moore, Fishwick, Barley.

Wigan: Hanley, Miski, Jake Bibby, Sutton, O'Keefe, Halsall, Astley, Havard, Shorrocks, Mago, Nsemba, McDonnell, Partington.

Interchanges: Hill, Jack Bibby, Forber, Eckersley.

Referee: Chris Kendall.