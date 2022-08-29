Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lewis Murphy now has an impressive haul of 12 tries in six consecutive matches

Betfred Super League St Helens (6) 18 Tries: Davies 2, Bennison Goals: Makinson 3 Wakefield (24) 34 Tries: Murphy 4, Hall, Jowitt, Gaskell Goals: Gaskell 2, Jowitt

St Helens secured their 11th League Leaders' Shield despite suffering a home defeat by Wakefield Trinity.

After opting to play a much-changed, inexperienced side containing four debutants following Friday's loss at Wigan, Saints still finished top thanks to the Warriors losing at Hull KR.

Wakefield winger Lewis Murphy ran in four of Trinity's seven tries.

Corey Hall, Max Jowitt and ex-Saint Lee Gaskell crossed, while Ben Davies (two) and Jon Bennison replied for Saints.

Wakefield's win ended a run of 11 straight losses to St Helens, going back to April 2018.

While Saints extend their record to 11 titles in the 25-year history of Super League, it is their first since 2019, having finished behind Wigan in 2020, then being sensationally edged out by Catalans a year ago.

More to follow.

St Helens: Bennison; Gilford, Makinson, Davies, Lane; Moss, Archer; McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Lussick, Norman, Royle, Bell, Wingfield.

Interchanges: Baxter, Pemberton, Delaney, Corkill.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Evans, Croft, Gaskell, Murphy; Miller, Walker; Battye, Bowes, Aydin, Hall, Ashurst, Crowther.

Interchanges: Kay, Butler, Shaw, Adebiyi.

Referee: Tom Grant.