Marc Sneyd scored Salford's first and last tries, and kicked nine goals for an individual 26-point haul

Betfred Super League Castleford (10) 10 Tries: Mamo, Olpherts Goals: Richardson Salford (20) 50 Tries: Sneyd 2, Sio, Ormondroyd, Wright, Cross, Croft, Watkins Goals: Sneyd 9

Salford kept up their Super League top-four hopes with an eight-try demolition of Castleford at The Jungle.

After racing into a 20-0 lead with tries from Marc Sneyd, Ken Sio and Jack Ormondroyd, Jake Mamo and Derrell Olpherts replied to halve the deficit.

But Cas were then disrupted by the half-time loss of Danny Richardson.

Salford stretched away with five second-half tries from Shane Wright, Deon Cross, Brodie Croft, Kallum Watkins - and a second for Sneyd.

Castleford's play-off hopes now hang by a thread, starting with a need for Leeds to lose in the south of France this evening to Catalans - but victory for the Dragons would mean that the highest Salford could finish, with one game left, would be fifth.

In what was effectively a showdown for a play-off spot, Salford were first to score with a Sneyd penalty followed by his own converted try set up by Croft.

The visitors then went 14-0 up after just 10 minutes when Watkins broke forward to set up Sio, before Ormondroyd threw a dummy to go under the sticks.

But Mamo's try, converted by Richardson, was followed by Greg Eden setting up Olpherts to score.

That at least gave Cas hope but it was one-way traffic after the break as Salford crossed the home line five more times.

Castleford: Mamo; Faraimo, Sutcliffe, Fonua, Olpherts; Eden, Richardson; Massey, McShane, Griffin, Lawler, Mellor, Westerman.

Interchange: Watts, Matagi, Milner, Martin.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Sarginson; Croft, Sneyd; Ormondroyd, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Taylor, Watkins, Wright.

Interchanges: Atkin, Luckley, Gerrard, Dupree.

Referee: Liam Moore.