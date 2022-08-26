Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Yusuf Aydin helped Wakefield to an 18-6 win over Hull KR on Thursday

Hull KR have signed Wakefield Trinity prop Yusuf Aydin on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old Turkey international has made 11 appearances in Super League this season, including a loan spell with Leeds Rhinos.

Aydin is the second Wakefield prop to agree a deal with the Robins after James Batchelor signed a two-year contract last week.

"Batch has mentored me these past few years so I can carry on learning from him," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"If I can go and get a great pre-season it will set me up for the year ahead.

"I like the look of the recruitment and I think I'll be able to enjoy myself and develop. Competition is what sport is all about."