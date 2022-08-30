Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Korbin Sims scored a try in Monday's win against Wigan Warriors in what has proved to be his final game in professional rugby league

Hull KR prop Korbin Sims has announced his retirement at the age of 30.

The former Fiji international had been set to bow out in Saturday's derby match against Hull FC.

However, on Tuesday he was handed a three-match ban for making contact with a match official in the win over Wigan on Monday.

Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts has been given a two-match ban for dangerous contact and will miss their play-off decider against Leeds Rhinos.