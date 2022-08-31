Kristian Woolf led St Helens to their third consecutive Super League Grand Final win when they beat Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford last season

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf will leave the club at the end of the 2022 Super League season in order to return home to Australia.

The 47-year-old arrived at the Totally Wicked Stadium from the 2020 season as the replacement for Justin Holbrook.

During his time with the club, Woolf led them to consecutive Super League titles and the Challenge Cup.

"This has not been an easy decision for myself or my family, but it's time for us to return home," he said.

"We made a decision a little while ago due to personal factors that have played their part in our decision. The timing has also combined with an opportunity that has arisen in Australia.

"The fans have been great with me, the passion they show and the way they support the club is terrific. They have also made my family feel at home and have welcomed us into the community and on behalf of my family I want to thank them for that."

The announcement comes just two days after Woolf led Saints to their first League Leaders' Shield since 2019, despite their defeat against Wakefield.

'Woolf created honesty, trust and commitment'

Woolf made an immediate impact with St Helens, as they ended his first season with victory in the 2020 Super League Grand Final in dramatic circumstances, following Jack Welsby's last-ditch try against Wigan.

Victory in the Challenge Cup came the following summer as Woolf's side beat Castleford to ensure a first Wembley title since 2008.

They capped off a fine season last term as they beat Catalans to ensure a third consecutive Super League Grand Final victory.

"Kristian has been phenomenal for St Helens for the last three years in every way and at every level," chairman Eamonn McManus said.

"He has not just been at the helm during an immensely successful time for the team, but has also imbued a deep sense of honesty, trust, commitment and hard work throughout the club. We have all benefited from his presence and personality and thank him for it."

It is as yet unclear where Woolf, who is also head coach of the Tonga men's rugby league side, is headed next, with St Helens saying they are under way in finding his replacement.

Saints take on already-relegated Toulouse in their final regular-season game of the campaign on Saturday before the play-offs begin.