Ryan Hall scored his 14th Super League try of the season and 299th of his career

Betfred Super League Hull FC (4) 4 Try: Gale Hull KR (24) 36 Tries: Tate, Hall, Milnes, Vete, Ryan, Minchella Goals: Milnes 6

Hull KR claimed the local bragging rights as they ended the Super League season with a dominant victory over city rivals Hull FC.

The Robins recorded a first win at the MKM Stadium for four years to end the campaign in eighth place.

Will Tate, Ryan Hall, Rowan Milnes, Albert Vete, Ethan Ryan and Elliot Minchella scored their tries, with a sole Luke Gale effort for the hosts.

Hull finish the season in ninth with just two wins from the last nine games.

With both teams' chances of making the play-offs already over, only local pride was at stake.

But it was the red and whites who were the better side from the off with Tate touching down after Jimmy Keinhorst won an aerial ball from Milnes' high kick.

Gale, captaining the black and whites in his final appearance for Hull FC, then grabbed a try but that was as good as it got for the hosts.

Hall grabbed try number 299 of his career before Milnes and Tonga prop Vete - in his last game for Rovers - effectively wrapped up victory by half-time after Gale was sent to the sin-bin.

After the break, Ryan scored following good work by Jake Linnett, before hooker Minchella rounded things off with their sixth and final try.

It was a fine way for Danny McGuire to end his stint as Hull KR interim head coach - before Willie Peters takes over for the 2023 campaign - with a fourth, and most notable, victory of his nine games in charge.

But it was a painful finish to the season for injury-depleted Hull FC, the only success for Brett Hodgson's team in the last two months coming with home and away wins over relegated Toulouse.

Hull FC: Connor; McIntosh, Scott, Vulikijapani, Barron; Smith, Gale; Sao, Johnstone, Taylor, Lane, Longstaff, Gardiner.

Interchanges: Houghton, Satae, Litten, Laidlaw.

Hull KR: Ryan; Tate, Keinhorst, Wood, Hall; Milnes, Taulu-Togaga'e; Vete, Minchella, King, Halton, Linnett, Storton.

Interchanges: Moore, Fishwick, Barley.

Referee: Liam Moore.