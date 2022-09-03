Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tommy Makinson, who also kicked five goals, and Konrad Hurrell were among St Helens' six try scorers

Betfred Super League St Helens (12) 36 Tries: Batchelor, Sironen, Lees, Hurrell, Makinson, Welsby Goals: Makinson 5, Lane Toulouse (4) 16 Tries: Bergal, Peats, Pelissier Goals: Hankinson 2

Super League table toppers St Helens rounded off their campaign with an expected victory over relegated Toulouse - but not before being given another shock by the Frenchmen.

Toulouse beat Saints earlier in the season and another upset was possible when they led 16-14 after the break.

But Konrad Hurrell, Tommy Makinson and Jack Welsby all crossed late on.

Added to first-half tries from Joe Batchelor, Curtis Sironen and Matty Lees, that was enough to settle it.

Toulouse had to content themselves with consolation tries from Ilias Bergal, Nathan Peats and Eloi Pelissier at the home of the reigning champions before taking their leave of the top flight after a not discouraging first season in Super League.

More to follow.

St Helens: Bennison; Makinson, Hurrell, Davies, Lane; Welsby, Lomax; Pa'asi, Lussick, Lees, Batchelor, Sironen, Knowles.

Interchanges: Roby, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Bell, Norman.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott; Laguerre, Jussaume, Armitage, Bergal; Hankinson, Paulo; Belmas, Peats, Alvaro, Peyroux, Stefani, Marion.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Bretherton, Hansen, Sangare.

Referee: Michael Smaill.