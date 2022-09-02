Rohan Smith was appointed by Leeds Rhinos as replacement for Richard Agar in April

With the Super League play-off race all but wrapped up, only one place remains and it has come down a sensational last day "battle".

Sixth-placed Leeds welcome seventh-placed Castleford to Headingley on Saturday in a winner-takes-all contest.

Leeds could finish fifth depending on Salford's result against Warrington while the best Cas can reach is sixth.

"This is exactly what you you get involved in sport for," Rhinos boss Rohan Smith told BBC Radio Leeds.

Leeds have recovered impressively from a poor start to the season under Richard Agar, who eventually stood down in March following a run of one win in their opening six games.

Former player Jamie Jones-Buchanan took interim charge of the Rhinos until Smith was appointed by the club in April.

Leeds have since turned their campaign around and have won 12 out of 17 Super League games since his appointment on 20 April to get themselves in the play-off picture.

Smith continued: "You get involved in sport to be contesting the big moments and I think the season has created a lot of twists and turns at most clubs. So it's been a great finish to the year.

"We do have a good belief in every game we've gone into, we believe we can win and nothing will change that."

'Anything can happen'

Leeds have made five changes to their squad for the visit of Cas, who are without any half-backs after Danny Richardson sustained a knee injury against Salford on Monday.

The two teams faced each other at Magic Weekend in July when Cas were similarly depleted by injuries, with Leeds putting in an impressive second-half display to come from behind and seal victory.

"Each game is its own. The last performance doesn't matter at all leading into the next one," Smith added.

"Before we played them at Magic, there was similar chat about people not being available and they played a real hard game that day.

"That was a hard game despite the scoreline and it was much closer than that I believe. We're expecting a battle.

"We've all been around the game long enough in sport to know that anything can happen and it's about controlling what you can and not worrying too much about external factors."

'We need to show more fight than in Salford defeat'

Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford has got his side in with a chance of a play-off spot despite their injury troubles leaving them without a recognised half-back for the trip to Leeds

Castleford must beat Leeds to take the final play-off place, while the Rhinos can finish fifth if they beat Cas and Salford lose to Warrington.

The eliminators round of the play-offs is still to be decided, with Huddersfield and Catalans vying for third and fourth position in the Super League table.

Both the Giants and the Dragons will have a home tie for their eliminator, against one of Salford, Leeds or Castleford.

Cas come into the final game of the season off the back of a sobering 50-10 home defeat by Salford, who ran in eight tries to ensure a play-off spot of their own.

"I've just got one stipulation. We don't back Monday's performance up with another one. No matter how we go down, we just go down swinging," Castleford boss Lee Radford told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It's important that we show more fight than we did on Monday. That's really important to us."