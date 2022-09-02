Tony Smith finished 11th and sixth in his two full seasons in charge of Hull KR, but left the club in early July

The early exit of former Hull KR coach Tony Smith left a "sour taste" with everyone at the club, says interim head coach Danny McGuire.

Smith left at the start of July, having previously announced that he would depart at the end of the season.

McGuire had been assistant under Smith and played for him at Leeds Rhinos.

"The way that things happened regards Tony weren't great for everybody and it left a little bit of a sour taste," said McGuire.

He told BBC Radio Humberside: "It took us a while to get over that."

Australian Smith departed with Hull KR 10th in Super League, following a run of seven defeats in eight games. McGuire was handed the reins until the end of the campaign and has overseen three wins from his eight games in charge.

The Robins are ninth, unable to match last year's sixth place finish when they reached the play-offs, and they round off the season on Saturday with a derby away to city rivals Hull FC.

It will be McGuire's final match in charge before Australian Willie Peters arrives to lead them for the 2023 season, although McGuire will remain as assistant to the incoming coach.

The 39-year-old was assistant to Smith throughout his time at Craven Park, and won two Super Leagues under him with Leeds early in his playing career, in 2004 and 2007, but he says that he has not spoken to his former boss since he left Hull KR.

"I've not really thought about it too much, to be honest," he said. "But I probably won't lose sleep about it.

"I always thank him for what he did for me as a player and I learned lots off him in the early part of my coaching.

"But things happen in sport and in life and I don't take anything to heart."