Kelsey Gentles' score helped York reach the Grad Final for the first time

York City Knights beat Wigan Warriors 12-4 to reach the Women's Grand Final.

After a scoreless first half it was the Knights who took the lead when Savannah Andrade went over in the opening minutes of the second half.

Kelsey Gentles extended their lead and although Laureane Biville got the Warriors on the scoreboard with under 20 minutes to go, they were unable to close the gap further.

York will play either St Helens or Leeds in the Grand Final.

The final will be staged at St Helens' Totally Wicked ground.

The Knights will now look to add the Grand Final to the League Leaders' Shield they won last week.

Three Knights recognised in Women of Steel shortlist

Victory at Headingley on Sunday capped off a fine day for York City Knights, who saw three of their players shortlisted for the Woman of Steel award.

Full-back Tara Jane Stanley, co-captain Sinead Peach and back-rower Hollie Dodd are joined on the six-woman shortlist by previous winners Georgia Roche of Leeds Rhinos and Jodie Cunningham of St Helens.

Cunningham's team-mate Amy Hardcastle completes the list.

The winner will be announced on Thursday, 22 September.