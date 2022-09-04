Ralph Rimmer (right) appointed former Wigan boss Shaun Wane as England head coach in 2020

Rugby Football League (RFL) chief executive Ralph Rimmer will step down from his position at the end of the year after four years in the role.

Rimmer was appointed on a full-time basis in 2018 having initially taken over in an interim capacity following Nigel Wood's departure that year.

He previously served as chief executive of Huddersfield and Sheffield Eagles.

"It's the right time - for the sport, and for me," said Rimmer, who has worked for the RFL for 12 years.

"It has been the biggest privilege of my life to be CEO of the RFL - and an immense challenge and responsibility to fill that role during such a tumultuous period for all sport, and for rugby league in particular.

"After the initial shock of Covid and as its impact on sport became apparent, we resolved that we must do much more than survive, and instead use it as an opportunity to set rugby league on a new course.

"We have reshaped the sport's governance, with the formation of a new commercial arm serving the whole of the sport - an essential step to forge a partnership with IMG which is unique in British sport, and holds the potential to take rugby league to a new level.

"They are a world class operation, with world class people - and they are working with a magnificent sport, as we look ahead to the unique opportunities of the Rugby League World Cup in England this autumn.

"These changes have been planned and mutually agreed between myself and the RFL Board for some time and as a result we have spoken at various club forums on their necessity."

Rimmer took charge at a time when the governance of the sport was split between the RFL and Super League, who at the time hired their own chief executive in Robert Elstone.

The sport's bodies have since realigned, with Rugby League Commercial - the company created after the RFL and Super League rejoined forces - saying they have begun the recruitment process for a new managing director.

Meanwhile, RFL executive director and chief regulatory officer Karen Moorhouse will also stand down from her role in December.

Moorhouse, who has worked for the RFL since 2008, is also a non-executive director of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup and trustee of Rugby League Cares.

"I am proud that the sport is now on a positive trajectory with the new organisational structure set to be operational at the start of 2023," she said.

"As such, I believe that the time is right for me to move on. On a personal level I am looking forward to taking on new challenges; however, I will continue to enjoy and be a part of the sport."