Rhyse Martin: Leeds Rhinos consider appeal after back-rower banned
Leeds Rhinos are considering whether or not to appeal the one-match ban handed to Rhyse Martin which would see him miss Friday's Super League play-off trip to Catalans Dragons.
The Papua New Guinea back-rower has been charged with a Grade A high tackle offence, for a challenge on Castleford's Alex Mellor on Saturday.
If successful, Martin would be free to travel to Perpignan to play.
However, an unsuccessful appeal could also result in a longer suspension.
The Rugby Football League has the option to add further games if the appeal is deemed frivolous, which if Leeds were victorious at Catalans could rule the 29-year-old out for the semi-final or even Grand Final should they make it.
Martin has been a regular for Leeds in 2022, scoring 10 tries and kicking 85 goals in his 25 appearances.