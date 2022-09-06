Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

All three players have been regulars in Super League in 2022, impressing the England camp

Leeds back-rower Morgan Gannon, Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis and versatile Jack Welsby from St Helens are the three Super League's Young Player of the Year award nominees for 2022.

Gannon, 18, has scored six tries in 24 games for Leeds, having become a regular fixture in the squad in 2022.

Lewis, 21, scored nine tries, including a derby hat-trick versus Hull FC, before injury curtailed his campaign.

Welsby, 21, has been a major influence for Saints, in several positions.

The England international has scored 13 tries in 21 games from full-back, halves and centre, and contributed a third-best in the division 27 try assists in the Super League.

All three nominees were selected from the ranks of players within Super League by the England performance unit.

The 2022 winner will be confirmed at the Super League Awards Night on Monday, 19 September.