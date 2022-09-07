Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Woolf, Peet and Rowley are all involved in the 2022 Super League play-offs

St Helens' Kristian Woolf, Wigan's Matt Peet and Salford's Paul Rowley are the three nominees for the Super League coach of the year award for 2022.

Departing boss Woolf has won two Super League titles in his time at Saints but has twice been pipped to this award by Adrian Lam and then Steve McNamara.

Peet has already won the Challenge Cup with Wigan in 2022, and like Woolf has secured a top-two play-off spot.

Rowley's nomination comes having guided unfancied Salford to the play-offs.

His side have recorded impressive victories over reigning champions St Helens, Huddersfield, Catalans and Leeds in their run to the top-six, all of whom are involved in the end of season shootout.

Woolf's legacy is already secured having taken over from 2019 winner Justin Holbrook, Saints' last recipient of the award, and delivered two titles, a Challenge Cup and a League Leaders' Shield during his time in charge.

His side have led the table in 2022, winning 21 of 27 games in the process, and he will join ex-England coach Wayne Bennett at the NRL's most recent franchise Redcliffe Dolphins in 2023.

Peet's achievements in his first season in charge have been remarkable, leading Wigan to second place and a cup victory, with an entertaining style of rugby league.

Jai Field, Bevan French and Liam Marshall have all prospered in his system, scoring 72 tries between them as Wigan have cut loose in 2022.

Experienced former Leigh and Toronto coach Rowley has shown his aptitude at Salford, belying their smaller budget to assemble an impressive squad, which has secured top-six football while scoring a second best in league 121 tries.

The recruitment of Brodie Croft from Brisbane, promising Widnes back Deon Cross and the pick up of NRL free agent Tim Lafai have dovetailed brilliantly for Rowley.

He has also helped rejuvenate the career of England's Kallum Watkins as a back rower and to push form hooker Andy Ackers into the England conversation.

The winner of the award will be confirmed at the Super League awards night on Monday, 19 September.