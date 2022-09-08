Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Salford won the most recent meeting between the teams at home with a stunning display

Betfred Super League play-off eliminator: Huddersfield v Salford Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Saturday, 10 September Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC Two, 14:00 BST on Sunday

Salford Red Devils want to take their "opportunity" when they travel to Huddersfield for a Super League play-off eliminator on Saturday, says head coach Paul Rowley.

The Red Devils have defied expectations and their smaller budget to earn a top-six place this season.

Their reward is a trip to the Giants, coached by Ian Watson who led Salford to the Grand Final in 2019.

"It's all about the journey and continues to be," Rowley said.

"We've definitely learned and progressed, and got better and better.

"We're comfortable that we've given ourselves an opportunity at this stage. We've got a bit of energy about us still so it's all good."

Giants look to go one better after cup loss

Key players such as Chris McQueen (centre), Tui Lolohea (2nd right) and Theo Fages (left) have starred for Giants

Watson left for Huddersfield after the 2020 season having led Salford to runners-up finishes in both Super League and Challenge Cup.

After a first season of evolution, he took the Giants to this season's Challenge Cup final in May, only to lose to Liam Marshall's try for Wigan with only minutes left. But the carrot of a Grand Final win is ample opportunity to banish those memories.

"We missed out on the Challenge Cup, to get to a Grand Final and win it would be huge recognition for everything we've sacrificed this year," Watson told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It'd be massive, the credit's got to go to all of the players. Look where we were last year and where we are this year, that's down to the players."

Mutual respect for quality on show

Rowley's influence on this Salford side has been recognised by his nomination for coach of the year, up against the league's top two in St Helens boss Kristian Woolf and Wigan coach Matt Peet.

His side have scored 121 Super League tries - second only to Wigan - with an attack-minded philosophy.

And it is not only Rowley who has earned recognition either, with Tim Lafai, Brodie Croft and Ken Sio named in this year's Super League Dream Team and Croft named among the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel nominees.

But there is still a respect for the quality of the Giants, who finished in third to book home advantage in the eliminators.

"We'll just plan the way we're going to play, speak abut the things we're going to have to do defensively against a very good team," Rowley added.

"We're in good form, but we know anything but 100% focus on Huddersfield and nothing else is a dangerous game."

Watson agrees that play-off games increase the quality, and Saturday is no exception.

"You look at all the teams we're playing against now and there's no second-rate - they're all good or more or less in form," he said.

"It's going to be a good competition and a good game on Saturday as well."

Squads

Huddersfield have half-back Theo Fages in their squad after injury and he could be involved for the first time since the defeat by Leeds in August.

Salford have Joe Burgess back in their squad, and the winger could make his first appearance since August's win over Catalans Dragons.

Huddersfield (from): Pryce, Leutele, Golding, Lolohea, Fages, Hill, Levi, Jones, McQueen, Yates, English, Greenwood, Trout, Ikahihifo, O'Brien, Wilson, Cudjoe, Russell, I. Senior, Hewitt, King

Salford (from): Brierley, Sio, Watkins, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Akauola, Ackers, Wright, Greenwood, Taylor, Vuniyayawa, Lannon, Atkin, Ormondroyd, Williams, Luckley, Cross, Gerrard, Dupree