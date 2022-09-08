Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook won the 2014, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Grand Finals with Saints

Veteran prop forward Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has signed a one-year extension with St Helens to run to the end of the 2023 Super League season.

The Londoner, who turns 37 in January, has amassed 62 tries in 342 games for Saints since moving from Harlequins - now London Broncos - in 2011.

McCarthy-Scarsbrook has won four Super League Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup during his time at St Helens.

He will join captain James Roby in returning for next year's campaign.

"To be competing for honours every year is a privilege," he said.

"To still be around the team and be amongst it all is great. To be a boy from London, who didn't really know rugby league until I was 15 and to now surpass 400 Super League games, is amazing for me personally and these milestones are nice, but they just show you are getting older."

In addition to club recognition, McCarthy-Scarsbrook has played for both England and Ireland at international level, and represented the latter at the 2017 World Cup.

"Louie is a great re-signing for the club and it was simply a no-brainer to give him another year," outgoing coach Kristian Woolf added.

"He has earnt his contract through the way he has been playing. He is always fit and the way he looks after his body allows him to still perform at the age he is."