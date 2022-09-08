Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mahe Fonua played 29 games in his first season with Castleford in 2022

Castleford Tigers have triggered a one-year contract extension for Tonga centre Mahe Fonua for the 2023 Super League season.

The 29-year-old linked up with former Hull FC boss Lee Radford at the Jungle and scored five tries in 29 games in his first season with the Tigers.

Former Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers player Fonua won two Challenge Cups with Radford during their time at Hull.

"I feel like I've found my feet again," Fonua said.

"I've got that fire in my belly again here at Castleford, so I'm thrilled to be here for another year and hopefully we can have plenty more good moments together."