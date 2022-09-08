Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tony Smith spent three years in charge of Hull KR before leaving in July

Super League side Hull FC have appointed former Hull KR boss Tony Smith as head coach.

The 55-year-old replaces fellow Australian Brett Hodgson who left the Black and Whites on Monday after two seasons in charge.

Smith had been scheduled to leave Hull KR at the end of the season but left in July after a run of poor results.

"It's a great opportunity - one that I wasn't expecting so soon, but I'm very grateful," Smith said.

"I'm looking forward to playing a part in the club's history and hopefully we can create some more memories for the future. I can't wait to get started."

Smith's older brother Brian spent two years in charge of Hull FC between 1988 and 1990.

The former Huddersfield, Leeds and Warrington coach becomes the first man since Johnny Whiteley in 1970 to coach both Hull sides.

Smith will start his new role on Monday, with the players returning for pre-season in November.

Hull FC finished ninth in Super League in 2022.