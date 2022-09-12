Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Gil Dudson (second left) was dismissed in his final game for Catalans before joining Warrington

Warrington-bound Catalans Dragons prop Gil Dudson has been banned for three games for a headbutt in Friday's Super League play-off defeat by Leeds Rhinos.

The Wales international, 32, was sent-off following the incident with Aidan Sezer, and received a Grade C charge from the match review panel.

Team-mates Dylan Napa and Mitchell Pearce have been suspended for two games and one game respectively.

Napa was charged for a high tackle, and Pearce for disputing a decision.

Both charges are Grade B, with Napa, 29, receiving no sanction on the night while Pearce, 33, was sin-binned by referee James Child at the time of the offence.