Alex Walmsley scored five tries for St Helens this season

England's Alex Walmsley has been ruled out of the Rugby League World Cup with a foot injury.

The St Helens prop, 32, sustained the injury in the Super League defeat by Wigan Warriors in August and will miss the rest of the season.

Initial scans suggested Walmsley would be out for a short period, but further test results showed a longer recovery time.

England hosts the rearranged World Cup from 15 October to 19 November.

Walmsley was part of England's squad for the 2017 World Cup, coming off the bench in the 6-0 defeat by Australia in the final.

He had scored five tries in 23 appearances for St Helens this season before leaving the Wigan game in a brace.

St Helens are top of the Super League table as they bid to win four titles in a row.