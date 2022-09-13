Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds and York will meet in Sunday's Grand Final, which will have two female coaches for the first time

Women's Super League Grand Final rivals Leeds Rhinos and York City Knights each have nominees for the coach of the year and young player of the year awards.

Rhinos' Lois Forsell and York's Lindsay Anfield are joined by Warrington's Lee Westwood for the coach prize.

Warrington made it to the WSL promotion final, and will play Featherstone.

York's Hollie Dodd, plus Leeds' Fran Goldthorp and Keara Bennett are up for the young player award.

The Woman of Steel shortlist, already announced, features York's Dodd, Sinead Peach and Tara Jane Stanley, St Helens' Jodie Cunningham and Amy Hardcastle and Georgia Roche from the Rhinos.

Sunday's Grand Final, to decide the Women's Super League, pitches League Leaders' Shield winners York against Leeds - who lost the Challenge Cup final to St Helens back in May.

Leeds beat perennial rivals and holders St Helens to reach the final at the Totally Wicked Stadium, while Wigan were edged by York for their progress.

Forsell and Anfield will be first two women's coaches to go head to head in the fixture.