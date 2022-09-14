Jones-Buchanan won seven Super League Grand Finals with his hometown club

Jamie Jones-Buchanan will step aside as assistant coach with Leeds Rhinos at the end of the season to take up a new role as head of culture, diversity and inclusivity at Headingley.

The 41-year-old, who scored 78 tries in 441 games and won seven Grand Finals for his hometown club, has been on the staff since retiring in 2019.

He also spent time as interim boss before Rohan Smith's arrival.

"It is about making sure we are all on board," Jones-Buchanan said.

"Whether that is the team, the staff at Kirkstall and Headingley, our partners and importantly our fans, to help change lives through sport.

"I am exceptionally grateful for the opportunities Leeds Rhinos has given me throughout my life and now this new role allows me to try and hopefully allow even more people across our city to have the opportunity to be part of the Rhinos."