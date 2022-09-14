Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mark Applegarth (right) had spells with Wakefield, Batley and York as a player

Wakefield Trinity have appointed Mark Applegarth as their new head coach.

The 37-year-old replaces Willie Poching after the New Zealander was let go by the Super League club on Monday.

Applegarth started his playing career with Wakefield and returned to the club as a coach in 2015.

"He is well respected across the whole club and widely regarded as one of the most talented young coaches in the game," chairman John Minards told the club website. external-link

"We are looking forward to working with Mark as we complete our coaching team and playing squad for the coming season."

Trinity finished the season strongly to secure 10th place in Super League, 10 points clear of relegated Toulouse.

However, despite five wins from their final seven matches they parted company with Poching and his assistant Francis Cummins, with Minards saying at the time the club needed a "change in our coaching set-up".

As it stands, Applegarth will be the youngest head coach in Super League for the 2023 season.