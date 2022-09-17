Huddersfield Giants: New Zealand centre Esan Marsters joins from Gold Coast Titans
Huddersfield Giants have signed New Zealand centre Esan Marsters from NRL team Gold Coast Titans.
Marsters, 26, joins the Giants on a two-year deal.
He has played 85 times in the NRL for three different clubs, scoring 22 tries and kicking 96 goals, and he has won six caps for the Kiwis.
"Esan is an amazing attacking threat with ball in hand," said Huddersfield coach Ian Watson.
"But he is a player who is willing to do the tough things for his team in defence so will be a huge addition to our squad for 2023."
Huddersfield finished third in the Super League this season, only to lose to Salford Red Devils in the first round of the play-offs, and they were also runners-up in the Challenge Cup.