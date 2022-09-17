Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Harry Newman is said to have been in England coach Shaun Wane's plans for the World Cup

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman has been ruled out of the Super League Grand Final with an injury that also ends his World Cup hopes with England.

The uncapped 22-year-old has missed the past six weeks of the season.

Newman had been named in Leeds' 21-man squad to face Catalans earlier this month, but has failed to recover.

Leeds say he "suffered a further set-back" during rehabilitation from a hamstring injury and "would now require longer term specialist" care.

In a statement, Rhinos added that Newman "will now focus on his return to full fitness for 2023".

Leeds beat Wigan Warriors 20-8 on Friday to reach their first Super League Grand Final since 2017.

The Yorkshire side will face St Helens at Old Trafford on Saturday, 24 October after the Merseyside club got past Salford Red Devils 19-12.