Despite Bevan French's tries, Wigan were knocked out in the Super League semi-finals this season

Super League's leading try-scorer Bevan French has agreed a deal to stay with Wigan Warriors until at least 2024.

The Australian, 26, who scored 31 tries this season, also has a further two-year option at the DW Stadium.

French recovered from a lengthy injury lay-off to feature in Wigan's Challenge Cup triumph earlier this year.

"It's been a long process, but I've got an opportunity to stick around and hopefully win some more silverware along the way," he said.

"The community of Wigan are passionate about their rugby league and they go the extra mile to make everyone feel welcome.

"They've been very supportive of me and I can't thank them enough. It's a joy to play for a crowd like that."

French, who began his career at full-back before switching to the wing, has scored 57 tries in 58 games since he joined the Warriors from Parramatta Eels in 2019.

He was named player of the year in his first full season at Wigan, when he helped them win the League Leaders' Shield.