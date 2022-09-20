Man of Steel: Brodie Croft of Salford Red Devils wins 2022 Steve Prescott award
Salford Red Devils half-back Brodie Croft has been named the 2022 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.
Super League's annual award is decided by points accrued on a round-by-round basis across the season.
The 25-year-old Australian made 25 try assists and scored seven tries in the regular season.
He is the second Salford player to win the award in the past four seasons, after Jackson Hastings won it in 2019.
Ex-Melbourne Storm half Croft joined Salford from Brisbane Broncos in August 2021.
Two-time Man of Steel winner Paul Sculthorpe presented Croft with his award and said: "Brodie has shown all season what an exceptional talent he is. His creative flair, leadership and doggedness have been a huge asset to Paul Rowley's rejuvenated Salford Red Devils team."
The Red Devils were beaten 19-12 by St Helens in the Super League semi-finals on Saturday, a game Croft missed after failing a head injury assessment in the win over Huddersfield Giants.
Wigan Warriors full-back Jai Field and Saints utility back Jack Welsby were also nominated for the Man of Steel award.
Welsby, 21, was named the young player of the year for the second successive season.
Despite being beaten by Leeds Rhinos in their semi-final on Friday, Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet was named coach for the year after steering his side to a second-placed finish and the Challenge Cup crown in his first season in charge.
Full list of awards
- Top Tackler - Danny Houghton (Hull FC)
- Top Try Scorer - Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)
- Loch Lomond Spirit of Super League Award - Peter Mata'utia (Awarded to those who make a significant contribution to the sport beyond the field of play)
- Young Player of the Year - Jack Welsby (St Helens)
- Coach of the Year - Matt Peet (Wigan Warriors)
- Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel - Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)