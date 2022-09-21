Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Bentley's two semi-final tries helped Leeds Rhinos return to Old Trafford for an 11th time

Betfred Super League Grand Final: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos Venue: Old Trafford Date: Saturday, 24 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio Leeds & BBC Sounds, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; highlights at 22:50 BST on BBC One

Back-rower James Bentley is grateful for a second chance to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere after Leeds Rhinos made it to the 2022 Super League Grand Final to face old club St Helens.

The 24-year-old broke his leg in May 2021 to prematurely end his season, and missed out on Saints' Grand Final win.

Bentley joined his hometown team for 2022, and scored twice in the semis versus Wigan to secure a final spot.

"I missed out last year which I was gutted about," he told BBC Sport.

"I'm just buzzing to be back there, it's my first time playing at Old Trafford so I can't wait for it."

He did win a Grand Final with Saturday's opponents Saints, playing in their 2020 success which was played behind closed doors at Hull FC's MKM Stadium, with Old Trafford unavailable.

Leeds-born Bentley has scored six tries in 21 games this season and would have featured more but for suspensions.

The scenario he faced on arrival back in pre-season is different to the one experienced now at Headingley, after a season of upheaval.

Bentley, along with fellow imports Tonga winger David Fusitu'a and halves Blake Austin and Aiden Sezer, were expected to have the Rhinos challenging from the off.

However, a run of five defeats in the opening six games, albeit by narrow scorelines against Warrington and Catalans, led to Richard Agar's departure.

Coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan stepped up to take interim charge, and when Rohan Smith arrived from Australia as a permanent appointment, the club were second-bottom, a point above Toulouse.

Since then, 13 wins in 18 games have propelled Leeds first away away from danger, secondly into the play-off mix and now into a Grand Final.

It is a dream come true for a player who as a lad watched his blue and amber heroes from the stands.

"To think how we started the season, to now be in a Grand Final, you couldn't write it," Bentley added.

"I can't put it into words, to have watched Leeds as a kid getting to Grand Finals, it's a special one."