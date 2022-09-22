Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tara Jane Stanley helped York finish top of the regular season table and reach the Grand Final

England and York City Knights full-back Tara Jane Stanley has been named Woman of Steel following the conclusion of the 2022 Women's Super League season.

The 29-year-old helped the Knights win the League Leaders' Shield and reach the Grand Final, where they were beaten by Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

Stanley is set to feature in England's World Cup campaign this autumn as part of Craig Richards' squad.

"Just to be on that shortlist was a big honour," Stanley said.

"As a full-back you don't get to shine without a big effort by the rest of your team, and although we were disappointed to lose in the Grand Final at the weekend, it was a great achievement for us to finish top of the table."

She was one of three York players on the shortlist, all of whom followed boss Lindsay Anfield from Castleford to York, along with hooker Sinead Peach and back-rower Hollie Dodd.

Also on the list were the St Helens pair of 2021 winner Jodie Cunningham and centre Amy Hardcastle, plus 2018 winner Georgia Roche of Leeds.

