Albert Vete: Castleford Tigers sign Hull KR prop on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Castleford Tigers have signed Hull KR prop Albert Vete on a two-year deal.
The 29-year-old Tonga international spent two seasons with the Robins and scored seven tries in 29 Super League appearances.
"It's a really good crew and it's a good vibe at the moment," he told the club website.
"I'm really looking forward to meeting the rest of the boys and I know [head coach] Lee Radford has assembled a strong squad."