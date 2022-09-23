Oliver Partington: Salford Red Devils sign Wigan Warriors prop
Salford Red Devils have signed Wigan Warriors prop Oliver Partington on a two-year deal.
The 23-year-old made 92 appearances for his hometown club and scored five tries.
"I'm over the moon to have signed. After speaking to [head coach] Paul Rowley, I knew it was the right place for me," he told the club website.
"I can't wait to get going with the lads and am looking forward to meeting the fans."