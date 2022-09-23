Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Oliver Partington captained Wigan in their defeat at Hull KR last month

Salford Red Devils have signed Wigan Warriors prop Oliver Partington on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old made 92 appearances for his hometown club and scored five tries.

"I'm over the moon to have signed. After speaking to [head coach] Paul Rowley, I knew it was the right place for me," he told the club website. external-link

"I can't wait to get going with the lads and am looking forward to meeting the fans."