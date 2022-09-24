Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens' fourth consecutive Grand Final win established them as the best team of the Super League era, says departing coach Kristian Woolf.

Victory for Saints against Leeds at Old Trafford meant they surpassed their previous record of three straight wins, jointly held with the Rhinos.

Woolf led them to another title in his final game before joining newly-formed NRL side the Dolphins for 2023.

"It's outstanding, it's what you play for," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"They are an outstanding group and they deserve all the accolades they have got. I think it closes the debate on who is the best team in the Super League era.

"I'm not saying you can compare players and rosters but results speaks for themselves and they are the one thing you can compare."

Saints' triumph was their ninth Super League title overall, taking them one clear of Leeds who have won eight.

Five of the Rhinos' wins came in the space of six years between 2007 and 2012, including their own three-in-a-row from 2007-2009 when they beat Saints on each occasion, with the team boasting legends including Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock, Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow.

Woolf joined St Helens before the coronavirus-interrupted 2020 season as replacement for Justin Holbrook, who also departed for the NRL having won the title in 2019.

The search for his successor continues but Woolf is confident the club can continue their success and challenge for a fifth successive title after his departure as they embark on another new era.

"I've got no doubt in what they've got as a group. The way they fight and work together, they'll give themselves a chance next year," he added.

'Taken us to another level'

Since his arrival, Woolf has won the Grand Final in each of his three seasons with the club - becoming the first coach to win the title three years in a row - and also won the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2021.

Captain James Roby, himself winning his sixth Super League title, hailed the way Woolf has transformed the club since the Australian's arrival.

"He's come in and the success speaks for itself. He's taken us to another level. He's made us a better team as players and as individuals," he told BBC Sport.

Saints have thrived under the leadership of Woolf and captain James Roby

"It's only fitting we went out there and gave it our best. It's sad to see him go but he goes with our best wishes."

Player of the match Jonny Lomax was similarly glowing, likening what Woolf has brought to the club to the virtues of the local community.

"The principles of Kristian as a person, [promoting] hard work, being honest and showing up for your mates - he's instilled that into us," Lomax added.

"He's made us tough to beat and it's not always a perfect game but he's made us compete hard for each other. That's what the success has been built on.

"St Helens is a working-class town and those principles are also what it's built on."

Leeds 'second best on the night'

Saints overcame a valiant Leeds side, who had qualified for the Grand Final for a third time after finishing fifth during the regular season.

Head coach Rohan Smith joined the club in April after the club started poorly under former boss Richard Agar and the Australian led them to 11 wins from 13 games prior to Saturday's final.

"I couldn't be prouder of the staff and players for the way we've pulled together and done some great things," he told BBC Sport.

"We've won games in memorable performances that people will remember for a long time.

"The effort, connection and trust and the way people have stuck together and galvanised and played decent footy is commendable.

"You're here to win it. We were the second best team tonight but you'd still rather be here and cop a hard defeat than not be here at all.

"You've got to be willing to taste defeat to have the good days. It's a great club and we're proud of what we've done."