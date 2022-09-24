Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Greenwood has made 48 appearances for Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield second row Joe Greenwood has signed a new contract with the club until 2025.

The 29-year-old has made 48 appearances for the Giants since moving to the club from Wigan Warriors in 2021, scoring two tries.

"I'm over the moon with it to be honest," he told the club website. external-link

"With the season we had last year you can see where the Giants are heading under the coaching staff, I am really enjoying it."

He added: "We're getting a load of recruits in with a vast amount of experience so it's really good to be a part of it and to be a part of the Giants for the next three years."

Greenwood began his career at St Helens in 2012, winning his first Super League title in 2014, before moving to Gold Coast Titans, in Australia, in 2017.

He then returned to England with Wigan a year later, where he won his second Super League Grand Final in 2018, before spending a spell on loan at Leeds Rhinos in 2020.

Greenwood came off the bench to play in the Giants' Challenge Cup final defeat by Wigan in May this year.