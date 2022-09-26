Close menu

Morgan Knowles: St Helens back-rower free for England World Cup opener against Samoa despite ban

Morgan Knowles
Morgan Knowles switched allegiance to England having played for Wales at the 2017 tournament

St Helens back-rower Morgan Knowles will be available for England's Rugby League World Cup opener with Samoa despite a one-game ban following Saturday's Super League Grand Final.

The 25-year-old was charged with Grade A dangerous contact for a late hit during the 24-12 win over Leeds.

However, he will serve his suspension when England play Fiji in their warm-up fixture at Salford on 8 October.

Knowles successfully appealed a ban last week to avoid missing the final.

Team-mate Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook is also banned for one match.

The 36-year-old prop was charged with Grade B contact with a match official, while winger Tommy Makinson received a caution for the same offence with A grading, meaning a less severe penalty.

