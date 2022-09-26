Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England head coach Craig Richards has named 18 Leeds Rhinos and St Helens players in his 24-woman squad for the Rugby League World Cup.

Jodie Cunningham and captain Emily Rudge are among 11 players representing 2022 Challenge Cup winners St Helens.

Australia-born Courtney Winfield-Hill and uncapped Zoe Hornby are two of the seven from Grand Final winners Leeds.

The squad features all four winners of the Woman of Steel Award which was introduced in 2018.

Current Woman of Steel, York City Knights' full-back Tara Jane Stanley, is also included.

England's opening Group A match against Brazil on 1 November at Headingley is already guaranteed to be watched by a record attendance for a Women's Rugby League fixture.

Richards' side then face Canada at Wigan's DW Stadium on 5 November before their final group-stage match back in Leeds against Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, 9 November

England's World Cup squad

Dannielle Anderson, Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett (all Leeds Rhinos), Leah Burke, Jodie Cunningham (both St Helens), Hollie Dodd, Grace Field (both York City Knights), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Amy Hardcastle, Zoe Harris (both St Helens), Zoe Hornby (Leeds Rhinos), Shona Hoyle, Tara Jones (both St Helens), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors), Carrie Roberts (St Helens), Georgia Roche (Leeds Rhinos), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Tara-Jane Stanley (York City Knights), Beth Stott, Paige Travis (both St Helens), Courtney Winfield-Hill (Leeds Rhinos), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors), Olivia Wood (York City Knights).