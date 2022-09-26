Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Taylan May is one of six Penrith Panthers players to be named in Samoa's World Cup squad

England's opening-game opponents in the men's Rugby League World Cup Samoa have named eight NRL Grand Finalists in their 24-player squad.

Matt Parish has picked six players from champions Penrith Panthers plus Junior Paulo and Oregon Kaufusi from their final opponents Parramatta Eels.

Huddersfield hooker Danny Levi and Catalans Dragons utility back Tyrone May represent the Super League.

Samoa face England at St James' Park in Newcastle on 15 October.

The Pacific Islanders are the second country to select their 24-player squad after France named theirs.

England coach Shaun Wane will announce his squad at a news conference on Friday.

Samoa World Cup squad

J Aloiai (Manly), F Brown (Wests Tigers), S Crichton (Penrith), M Feagai (St George Illawarra), B Hamlin-Uele (Cronulla), C Harris-Tavita (NZ Warriors), R Hunt (Cronulla), O Kaufusi (Parramatta), L Leilua (North Queensland), S Leniu (Penrith), D Levi (Huddersfield), J Luai (Penrith), Taylan May (Penrith), Tyrone May (Catalans), A Milford (Newcastle Knights), J Papalii (Canberra), J Paulo (Parramatta), J Su'a (St George Illawarra), J Suaalii (Sydney Roosters), H Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland), I Tago (Penrith), M Taupa'u (Manly), B To'o (Penrith), K Tuilagi (Wests Tigers).